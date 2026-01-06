North Korea reveals over 400 graves for soldiers killed in ‘sacred’ Ukraine war | NK News

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North Korea reveals over 400 graves for soldiers killed in ‘sacred’ Ukraine war
Kim Jong Un takes daughter to plant trees at unfinished memorial site celebrating deployment to support Russia
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
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North Korea reveals over 400 graves for soldiers killed in ‘sacred’ Ukraine war
Kim Jong Un takes daughter to plant trees at unfinished memorial site celebrating deployment to support Russia
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.