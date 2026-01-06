North Korea reveals over 400 graves for soldiers killed in ‘sacred’ Ukraine war | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took his young daughter to a new cemetery and war memorial being built to celebrate the country’s joint war with Russia against Ukraine, according to state media on Tuesday, possibly revealing a higher official death toll.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim visited the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations in east Pyongyang on Monday to plant trees and encourage workers to maintain high construction quality.

It did not mention his daughter’s presence but showed her and the leader’s wife participating in the tree-planting alongside top military