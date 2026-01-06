 North Korea reveals over 400 graves for soldiers killed in ‘sacred’ Ukraine war | NK News
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North Korea reveals over 400 graves for soldiers killed in ‘sacred’ Ukraine war

Kim Jong Un takes daughter to plant trees at unfinished memorial site celebrating deployment to support Russia
Colin Zwirko January 6, 2026
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North Korea reveals over 400 graves for soldiers killed in ‘sacred’ Ukraine war
Kim Jong Un and his young daughter dig together at a new cemetery for over 400 soldiers recently killed fighting with Russia against Ukraine | Image: Rodong Sinmun (Jan. 6, 2026)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took his young daughter to a new cemetery and war memorial being built to celebrate the country’s joint war with Russia against Ukraine, according to state media on Tuesday, possibly revealing a higher official death toll.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim visited the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations in east Pyongyang on Monday to plant trees and encourage workers to maintain high construction quality. 

It did not mention his daughter’s presence but showed her and the leader’s wife participating in the tree-planting alongside top military

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About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

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