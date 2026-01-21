 North Korea denuclearization ideal but unrealistic, South’s president says | NK News
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North Korea denuclearization ideal but unrealistic, South’s president says

Lee Jae Myung says North Korea would have been confused to see drones intruding during new Seoul administration
Jeongmin Kim | Jooheon Kim January 21, 2026
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North Korea denuclearization ideal but unrealistic, South’s president says
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Blue House | Image: Blue House (Jan. 9, 2026)

North Korea’s denuclearization is the most ideal but an unlikely choice Pyongyang will make, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said in a press conference Wednesday, adding that the notion is akin to the world “turning a blind eye” to reality. 

“Denuclearization is something that should happen — it is the most ideal outcome — but will North Korea actually give up its nuclear weapons?” Lee asked. 

North Korea’s lack of incentive to give up its nuclear arsenal “is a very clear reality” that cannot coexist easily with its ideals, he added. 

“Up to now, that has been the strategy:

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Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is Executive Director at Korea Risk Group, based in Seoul. She covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

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Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean relations.

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