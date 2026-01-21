North Korea denuclearization ideal but unrealistic, South’s president says | NK News

North Korea’s denuclearization is the most ideal but an unlikely choice Pyongyang will make, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said in a press conference Wednesday, adding that the notion is akin to the world “turning a blind eye” to reality.

“Denuclearization is something that should happen — it is the most ideal outcome — but will North Korea actually give up its nuclear weapons?” Lee asked.

North Korea’s lack of incentive to give up its nuclear arsenal “is a very clear reality” that cannot coexist easily with its ideals, he added.

“Up to now, that has been the strategy: