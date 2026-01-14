 Lee orders review of scrapped military pact with North Korea after drone claims | NK News
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Lee orders review of scrapped military pact with North Korea after drone claims

Drone flights into the DPRK by South Korean civilians would be an armistice breach subject to punishment, Seoul says
Jeongmin Kim | Jooheon Kim January 14, 2026
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Lee orders review of scrapped military pact with North Korea after drone claims
President Lee Jae-myung and a Rodong Sinmun photo showing an alleged ROK drone near Kaesong on Sept. 27, 2025 | Image: ROK Presidential Office (Aug. 2, 2025), Rodong Sinmun (Jan. 10, 2026), edited by NK News

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has ordered officials to “review” the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement scrapped by his predecessor, just days after North Korea warned of tit-for-tat retaliation for alleged ROK drone intrusions.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Wi Sung-lac confirmed that the government was exploring the pact’s possible restoration, speaking at a press conference in Osaka on Wednesday after Lee’s summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

“We are reviewing the restoration of the Sept. 19, 2018 Inter-Korean Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA), and we are also conducting the necessary discussions,” he said. “It’s the government’s direction, and that is

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About the Authors

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is Executive Director at Korea Risk Group, based in Seoul. She covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

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Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean relations.

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