Lee orders review of scrapped military pact with North Korea after drone claims | NK News

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has ordered officials to “review” the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement scrapped by his predecessor, just days after North Korea warned of tit-for-tat retaliation for alleged ROK drone intrusions.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Wi Sung-lac confirmed that the government was exploring the pact’s possible restoration, speaking at a press conference in Osaka on Wednesday after Lee’s summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

“We are reviewing the restoration of the Sept. 19, 2018 Inter-Korean Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA), and we are also conducting the necessary discussions,” he said. “It’s the government’s direction, and that is