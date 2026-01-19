‘Leave while you still can’: Kim Jong Un fires vice premier at factory ceremony | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un publicly fired a top economic official and warned party cadres over what he sees as chronic incompetence at a ceremony for upgrading an industrial machine factory Monday, according to state media.

Pyongyang described the upgrade project as key to improving the economy, while NK News analysis suggests Kim’s attention on the factory is related to plans to upgrade weapons production capabilities as well.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday that Kim dismissed Vice Premier of the Cabinet Yang Sung Ho during a speechat the Ryongsong Machine Complex, saying “leave on