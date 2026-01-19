‘Leave while you still can’: Kim Jong Un fires vice premier at factory ceremony | NK News

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‘Leave while you still can’: Kim Jong Un fires vice premier at factory ceremony
North Korean leader warns of chronic incompetence among party officials, disrupting his hopes for economic development
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
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‘Leave while you still can’: Kim Jong Un fires vice premier at factory ceremony
North Korean leader warns of chronic incompetence among party officials, disrupting his hopes for economic development
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.