Kim Jong Un urges youth to abandon ‘dreams’ to go to war, hard labor sites | NK News

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News
Kim Jong Un urges youth to abandon ‘dreams’ to go to war, hard labor sites
North Korean leader draws contrast with ‘moral depravity’ of young people in other countries in speech to Youth League
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
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News
Kim Jong Un urges youth to abandon ‘dreams’ to go to war, hard labor sites
North Korean leader draws contrast with ‘moral depravity’ of young people in other countries in speech to Youth League
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.