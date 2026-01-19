 Kim Jong Un urges youth to abandon ‘dreams’ to go to war, hard labor sites | NK News
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Kim Jong Un urges youth to abandon ‘dreams’ to go to war, hard labor sites

North Korean leader draws contrast with ‘moral depravity’ of young people in other countries in speech to Youth League
Colin Zwirko January 19, 2026
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Kim Jong Un urges youth to abandon ‘dreams’ to go to war, hard labor sites
North Korean soldiers cry while listening to Kim Jong Un's speech about sacrifice and obedience. | Image: KCTV (Jan. 17, 2026)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on the country’s youth to abandon personal “dreams” and obey state orders at a large-scale gathering in Pyongyang, according to state media, painting a stark vision of citizenship defined by sacrifice and enforced conformity.

Speaking at a national conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League (SPYL) at Kim Il Sung Stadium on Friday, Kim framed the youth league as the central organization sustaining the country’s political system, military posture and mobilized labor force.

He also repeated that DPRK soldiers are currently stationed overseas, according to the Korean Central

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About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

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