North Korea says it has completed ‘rural revolution’ construction goals for 2025 | NK News

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News
North Korea says it has completed ‘rural revolution’ construction goals for 2025
Kim Jong Un opens last hospital and factories of year under sprawling 20x10 project, months faster than in 2024
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
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News
North Korea says it has completed ‘rural revolution’ construction goals for 2025
Kim Jong Un opens last hospital and factories of year under sprawling 20x10 project, months faster than in 2024
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.