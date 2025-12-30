 North Korea says it has completed ‘rural revolution’ construction goals for 2025 | NK News
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North Korea says it has completed ‘rural revolution’ construction goals for 2025

Kim Jong Un opens last hospital and factories of year under sprawling 20x10 project, months faster than in 2024
Colin Zwirko December 30, 2025
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North Korea says it has completed ‘rural revolution’ construction goals for 2025
Kim Jong Un inspects the new Ryonggang County Hospital on Dec. 29 | Image: KCNA (Dec. 30, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claimed his country has completed this year’s construction goals under the “Regional Development 20×10 Policy,” according to state media, as he inaugurated a new rural hospital and light industry factories Monday on the west coast.

Under the ruling party’s “grand policy on regional development, light-industry bases were wonderfully built in 20 cities and counties this year,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday, along with “modern hospitals, leisure complexes and offshore farms.”

KCNA called 2025 “the first year of the public health revolution in the new era and the second year of

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About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

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