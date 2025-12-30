North Korea says it has completed ‘rural revolution’ construction goals for 2025 | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claimed his country has completed this year’s construction goals under the “Regional Development 20×10 Policy,” according to state media, as he inaugurated a new rural hospital and light industry factories Monday on the west coast.

Under the ruling party’s “grand policy on regional development, light-industry bases were wonderfully built in 20 cities and counties this year,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday, along with “modern hospitals, leisure complexes and offshore farms.”

KCNA called 2025 “the first year of the public health revolution in the new era and the second year of