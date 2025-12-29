 North Korea debuts new launcher for nuclear missiles aimed at South Korea | NK News
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North Korea debuts new launcher for nuclear missiles aimed at South Korea

Kim Jong Un visits factory making new launch vehicle for 600mm MLRS, calling it the military’s ‘main strike’ capability
Colin Zwirko December 30, 2025
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North Korea debuts new launcher for nuclear missiles aimed at South Korea
Kim Jong Un inspects the March 16 Factory producing new 600mm MLRS TELs reportedly on Dec. 28 | Image: Rodong Sinmun (Dec. 30, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a factory making launch vehicles for 600mm multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Sunday, according to state media, saying he wants it to become the country’s “main” weapon with both conventional and nuclear strike capabilities.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report on Tuesday did not name the factory or the weapon system, but photos show what appear to be a new five-tube configuration for the 600mm MLRS.

NK News analysis of the photos shows Kim visited the March 16 Factory in Phyongsong just north of the capital, based on the matching

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About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

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