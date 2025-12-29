North Korea debuts new launcher for nuclear missiles aimed at South Korea | NK News

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North Korea debuts new launcher for nuclear missiles aimed at South Korea
Kim Jong Un visits factory making new launch vehicle for 600mm MLRS, calling it the military’s ‘main strike’ capability
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
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News
North Korea debuts new launcher for nuclear missiles aimed at South Korea
Kim Jong Un visits factory making new launch vehicle for 600mm MLRS, calling it the military’s ‘main strike’ capability
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.