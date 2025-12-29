North Korea debuts new launcher for nuclear missiles aimed at South Korea | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a factory making launch vehicles for 600mm multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Sunday, according to state media, saying he wants it to become the country’s “main” weapon with both conventional and nuclear strike capabilities.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report on Tuesday did not name the factory or the weapon system, but photos show what appear to be a new five-tube configuration for the 600mm MLRS.

NK News analysis of the photos shows Kim visited the March 16 Factory in Phyongsong just north of the capital, based on the matching