Kim Jong Un calls for increasing missile production, building more arms plants | NK News

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Kim Jong Un calls for increasing missile production, building more arms plants

North Korean leader visits short-range missile and rocket factories in Hamhung to iron out Party Congress plans
Colin Zwirko December 26, 2025
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Kim Jong Un calls for increasing missile production, building more arms plants
Kim Jong Un inspects Hwasong-11 SRBMs inside the February 11 Plant | Images: Rodong Sinmun (Dec. 26, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited two major missile factories in the east coast city of Hamhung in recent days where he called for increasing missile production and building more arms plants, according to state media on Friday.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim was satisfied with short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) and artillery rocket production in 2025, and that he “ratified” draft documents for modernizing weapons factories to be reviewed at the Ninth Party Congress scheduled for sometime in the coming months.

He also stated “it is necessary to continuously raise the level of modernization of

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About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

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