Kim Jong Un calls for increasing missile production, building more arms plants | NK News

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Kim Jong Un calls for increasing missile production, building more arms plants
North Korean leader visits short-range missile and rocket factories in Hamhung to iron out Party Congress plans
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
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News
Kim Jong Un calls for increasing missile production, building more arms plants
North Korean leader visits short-range missile and rocket factories in Hamhung to iron out Party Congress plans
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.