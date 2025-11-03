Russia agrees to train North Korean doctors, supply medicines under new deal | NK News

About the Author
Russia agrees to train North Korean doctors, supply medicines under new deal
Agreement to expand bilateral health care cooperation comes as joint economic commission meets in Pyongyang
Russia and North Korea have reached a new agreement to expand bilateral health care cooperation, according to Moscow, including through training of DPRK medical specialists and the supply of Russian-made medicines and equipment.
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and his DPRK counterpart Jong Mu Rim agreed to the steps during a meeting in Pyongyang last week, the Russian Embassy stated on social media on Saturday.
