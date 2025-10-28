North Korea tests nuclear-capable cruise missiles on eve of Trump visit to South | NK News

North Korea test-fired strategic cruise missiles from one of the country’s new warships on the west coast on Tuesday, state media reported the following day, calling it a demonstration of nuclear power against “the enemies.”

The test took place a day after U.S. President Donald Trump repeated his request to meet Kim Jong Un and offered to travel to North Korea to discuss sanctions relief. He is scheduled to land in South Korea on Wednesday.

Pyongyang has stayed silent on the requests in public, while Trump has yet to confirm if any contact has been made since his latest offer