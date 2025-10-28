 North Korea tests nuclear-capable cruise missiles on eve of Trump visit to South | NK News
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North Korea tests nuclear-capable cruise missiles on eve of Trump visit to South

State media says launch of ‘strategic’ weapon from warship was show to ‘enemies,’ as DPRK silent on Kim-Trump meeting
Colin Zwirko October 29, 2025
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North Korea tests nuclear-capable cruise missiles on eve of Trump visit to South
North Korean cruise missile test launched on Oct. 28 | Image: KCNA (Oct. 29, 2025)

North Korea test-fired strategic cruise missiles from one of the country’s new warships on the west coast on Tuesday, state media reported the following day, calling it a demonstration of nuclear power against “the enemies.”

The test took place a day after U.S. President Donald Trump repeated his request to meet Kim Jong Un and offered to travel to North Korea to discuss sanctions relief. He is scheduled to land in South Korea on Wednesday.

Pyongyang has stayed silent on the requests in public, while Trump has yet to confirm if any contact has been made since his latest offer

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About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

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