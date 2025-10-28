North Korea tests nuclear-capable cruise missiles on eve of Trump visit to South | NK News

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North Korea tests nuclear-capable cruise missiles on eve of Trump visit to South
State media says launch of ‘strategic’ weapon from warship was show to ‘enemies,’ as DPRK silent on Kim-Trump meeting
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
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News
North Korea tests nuclear-capable cruise missiles on eve of Trump visit to South
State media says launch of ‘strategic’ weapon from warship was show to ‘enemies,’ as DPRK silent on Kim-Trump meeting
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.