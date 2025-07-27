 North Korea will ‘never’ reconcile with South, calls Lee’s overtures futile | NK News
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North Korea will ‘never’ reconcile with South, calls Lee’s overtures futile

DPRK leader's sister Kim Yo Jong unleashes tirade against ROK President Lee, calling efforts deceptive and blaming US
Colin Zwirko July 28, 2025
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North Korea will ‘never’ reconcile with South, calls Lee’s overtures futile
Kim Yo Jong delivering a speech at a National Meeting on August 11, 2022 | Image: KCTV

North Korea rejects all efforts by current South Korean President Lee Jae-myung to improve inter-Korean relations and will “never” resume dialogue, according to a statement by the DPRK leader’s sister on Monday, marking Pyongyang’s first official comments on the new ROK administration since it took office last month.

Kim Yo Jong dismissed Lee’s recent overtures as deceptive, saying “there can be no change in our state’s perception of South Korea as the enemy, and the hands of history’s clock that fundamentally changed the nature of inter-Korean relations cannot be turned back.”

“We clearly state once again our official position that

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About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

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