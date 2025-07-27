North Korea will ‘never’ reconcile with South, calls Lee’s overtures futile | NK News

North Korea rejects all efforts by current South Korean President Lee Jae-myung to improve inter-Korean relations and will “never” resume dialogue, according to a statement by the DPRK leader’s sister on Monday, marking Pyongyang’s first official comments on the new ROK administration since it took office last month.

Kim Yo Jong dismissed Lee’s recent overtures as deceptive, saying “there can be no change in our state’s perception of South Korea as the enemy, and the hands of history’s clock that fundamentally changed the nature of inter-Korean relations cannot be turned back.”

“We clearly state once again our official position that