 North Korea ignores recent troop deaths, tempers anti-US message on war holiday | NK News
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North Korea ignores recent troop deaths, tempers anti-US message on war holiday

Coverage of Kim Jong Un’s appearances for Korean War anniversary suggest sensitivity over military deployment to Russia
Colin Zwirko July 28, 2025
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North Korea ignores recent troop deaths, tempers anti-US message on war holiday
Kim Jong Un and top officials reportedly visited the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery in northern Pyongyang on July 26 | Image: KCNA (July 27, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a series of public appearances over the weekend to mark the 72nd anniversary of the end of the Korean War, as a military march and concerts in Pyongyang celebrated the sacrifices of soldiers who fought in the conflict.

But while celebrating army “sacrifices” and emphasizing his “anti-U.S.” education policy, state media toned down related coverage and ignored recent soldier deaths in Russia, in a sign of continuing sensitivity over the decision to deploy DPRK troops to a foreign war.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported visits by Kim to the Sinchon anti-U.S.

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About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

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