North Korea ignores recent troop deaths, tempers anti-US message on war holiday | NK News

North Korea ignores recent troop deaths, tempers anti-US message on war holiday
Coverage of Kim Jong Un’s appearances for Korean War anniversary suggest sensitivity over military deployment to Russia
Kim Jong Un and top officials reportedly visited the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery in northern Pyongyang on July 26 | Image: KCNA (July 27, 2025)
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