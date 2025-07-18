 North Korea has named longtime diplomat as new ambassador to Austria: Sources | NK News
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North Korea has named longtime diplomat as new ambassador to Austria: Sources

Sources say DPRK also set to appoint foreign ministry official as envoy to Germany but that Berlin may not approve
Chad O'Carroll | Shreyas Reddy July 18, 2025
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North Korea has named longtime diplomat as new ambassador to Austria: Sources
Vienna's Kohlmarkt and Hofburg Palace at night | Image: Leonhard Lenz (Aug. 8, 2022) via Wikimedia Commons (CC0 1.0 Universal)

North Korea has appointed its next ambassador to Austria and may soon dispatch a senior foreign ministry official as its envoy to Germany, multiple informed sources have told NK News.

According to two informed sources, Kyong Hak Min will soon take charge of the DPRK Embassy in Vienna, although it is unclear when this will happen as he has yet to arrive in Austria.

Once appointed, Kyong will likely serve concurrently as North Korea’s envoy to international organizations in Vienna, as his predecessors did.

Little is known about the incoming ambassador to Austria, but diplomatic recordsindicate an official

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Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll is the founder of NK News/NK Pro and related holding company Korea Risk Group. In addition to being the group's CEO, O'Carroll is a frequent writer and commentator about the Koreas, having written about the two nations since 2010. He has visited the DPRK multiple times, worked and lived in Washington, D.C. with a focus on peninsula issues, and lived in the ROK since 2016.

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Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

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