North Korea has named longtime diplomat as new ambassador to Austria: Sources | NK News

North Korea has appointed its next ambassador to Austria and may soon dispatch a senior foreign ministry official as its envoy to Germany, multiple informed sources have told NK News.

According to two informed sources, Kyong Hak Min will soon take charge of the DPRK Embassy in Vienna, although it is unclear when this will happen as he has yet to arrive in Austria.

Once appointed, Kyong will likely serve concurrently as North Korea’s envoy to international organizations in Vienna, as his predecessors did.

Little is known about the incoming ambassador to Austria, but diplomatic recordsindicate an official