Most hotels still unfinished at North Korea’s new beach resort despite opening | NK News

Only six of the 17 large hotels at North Korea’s newly opened Wonsan Kalma beach resort appear to be finished despite state media’s claim last week that the resort is ready to host 20,000 people, according to NK News analysis of a new official map of the giant tourist zone.

The map, released by the state-run Foreign Languages Publishing House, shows that 11 of the largest hotels remain unnamed and thus likely out of service for now. They otherwise appear finished from the outside but without signage in footage of the June 24 opening ceremony.

This means only one additional