 Most hotels still unfinished at North Korea’s new beach resort despite opening | NK News
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Most hotels still unfinished at North Korea’s new beach resort despite opening

Only 6 of 17 luxury hotels at Wonsan Kalma appear ready to accept visitors in blow to wider foreign tourism reopening
Colin Zwirko July 3, 2025
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Most hotels still unfinished at North Korea’s new beach resort despite opening
Buildings marked here in yellow and black caution stripes were not named in a new official map, suggesting they are not ready to open to guests. | Image: KCNA (June 26, 2025), edited by NK News

Only six of the 17 large hotels at North Korea’s newly opened Wonsan Kalma beach resort appear to be finished despite state media’s claim last week that the resort is ready to host 20,000 people, according to NK News analysis of a new official map of the giant tourist zone.

The map, released by the state-run Foreign Languages Publishing House, shows that 11 of the largest hotels remain unnamed and thus likely out of service for now. They otherwise appear finished from the outside but without signage in footage of the June 24 opening ceremony.

This means only one additional

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About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

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