Most hotels still unfinished at North Korea’s new beach resort despite opening | NK News

Most hotels still unfinished at North Korea’s new beach resort despite opening
Only 6 of 17 luxury hotels at Wonsan Kalma appear ready to accept visitors in blow to wider foreign tourism reopening
Buildings marked here in yellow and black caution stripes were not named in a new official map, suggesting they are not ready to open to guests. | Image: KCNA (June 26, 2025), edited by NK News
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