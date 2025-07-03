 Lee Jae-myung says North Korea could ‘misunderstand’ talk of unification | NK News
NK News Logo
October 11, 2026Oct 11, 2026
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines

Weapon Directory

News

Lee Jae-myung says North Korea could ‘misunderstand’ talk of unification

South Korean president suggests DPRK will interpret unification push as seeking regime change, emphasizing ‘coexistence’
Jeongmin Kim | Joon Ha Park July 3, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINK Mastodon Icon MASTODON
Lee Jae-myung says North Korea could ‘misunderstand’ talk of unification
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung answers questions during his first official press conference on July 3 | Image: ROK Presidential Office

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said it is difficult to talk about unification with North Korea at the moment as Pyongyang could misunderstand Seoul to be seeking “unification by absorption.”

Speaking at his first formal press conference to mark 30 days in office, Lee largely avoided addressing whether South Korea should pursue unification following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s abandonment of that goal in Dec. 2023.

“Our Constitution says, ‘We pursue peaceful unification,’ not unification by absorption. Who would want to be absorbed? That would bring enormous sacrifice and conflict,” he said.

“If possible, we must acknowledge the other’s

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Get the Daily Update & Podcast Updates

Start your day with
the North Korea stories that matter most –

as selected by

daily-brush-stroke

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Over 70% of Americans approve defending South Korea in war against North: Poll
Over 70% of Americans approve defending South Korea in war against North: Poll
Seoul’s envoy recall over North Korean POW spat draws backlash in Ukraine, ROK
Seoul’s envoy recall over North Korean POW spat draws backlash in Ukraine, ROK
South Korea tests hypersonic missile for first time, weeks after North
South Korea tests hypersonic missile for first time, weeks after North

About the Authors

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is Executive Director at Korea Risk Group, based in Seoul. She covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

View more articles by Jeongmin KimEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

View more articles by Joon Ha ParkEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2026, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved