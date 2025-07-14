 Kim Jong Un calls on military to carry out ‘steady development’ of coastal towns | NK News
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Kim Jong Un calls on military to carry out ‘steady development’ of coastal towns

Leader praises troops’ loyalty as construction nears completion on showcase fishing village under 20x10 initiative
Colin Zwirko July 14, 2025
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Kim Jong Un calls on military to carry out ‘steady development’ of coastal towns
Kim Jong Un stands in front of a display showing a map and computer render of the new Rakwon fishing village. | Image: KCNA (July 14, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the Ragwon County Offshore Farm construction site on Sunday, according to state media, where he praised the handiwork of conscripted soldiers and vowed “steady development” of every single coastal town in the country.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday that the Ragwon project (also sometimes officially spelled Rakwon) “entered the final stage” of construction after kicking off just five months ago. 

Kim set a deadline of Oct. 10 for finishing the “most beautiful fishing village in the world.” Other major projects such as the Pyongyang General Hospitalare expected to

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About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

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