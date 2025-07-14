Kim Jong Un calls on military to carry out ‘steady development’ of coastal towns | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the Ragwon County Offshore Farm construction site on Sunday, according to state media, where he praised the handiwork of conscripted soldiers and vowed “steady development” of every single coastal town in the country.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday that the Ragwon project (also sometimes officially spelled Rakwon) “entered the final stage” of construction after kicking off just five months ago.

Kim set a deadline of Oct. 10 for finishing the “most beautiful fishing village in the world.” Other major projects such as the Pyongyang General Hospitalare expected to