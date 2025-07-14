Kim Jong Un calls on military to carry out ‘steady development’ of coastal towns | NK News

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News
Kim Jong Un calls on military to carry out ‘steady development’ of coastal towns
Leader praises troops’ loyalty as construction nears completion on showcase fishing village under 20x10 initiative
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
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News
Kim Jong Un calls on military to carry out ‘steady development’ of coastal towns
Leader praises troops’ loyalty as construction nears completion on showcase fishing village under 20x10 initiative
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.