Defense chiefs of ROK, US, Japan vow deeper cooperation amid North Korean threat | NK News

The top military leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan reaffirmed their joint commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea and vowed to deepen trilateral defense cooperation during a high-level meeting in Seoul on Friday.

Adm. Kim Myung-soo of South Korea, Gen. Dan Caine of the United States and Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida of Japan convened for the 22nd Trilateral Chiefs of Defense (Tri-CHOD) meeting. In a joint statement issued after the talks, the three sides stressed the importance of coordinated action to confront regional and global security challenges, particularly those posed by Pyongyang.

“The chairmen of the