What North Korean defectors hope to see from new ROK President Lee Jae-myung | NK News

Features What North Korean defectors hope to see from new ROK President Lee Jae-myung Some fear an engagement push could sideline escapees, advocating a firm stance on Kim regime and defector rights SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT Lee Jae-myung’s victory in the snap election to replace impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol has ushered in a new era in South Korean politics, potentially setting up major changes in Seoul’s policy toward North Korea. But as Lee pledges to pursue “dialogue, communication and coexistence” with Pyongyang, some defectors fear that the new administration will push escapees aside in service of its diplomatic goals, expressing hope that the president will retain a firm stance toward the Kim Jong Un regime and safeguard defectors’ rights. Lee Jae-myung’s victory in the snap election to replace impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol has ushered in a new era in South Korean politics, potentially setting up major changes in Seoul’s policy toward North Korea. But as Lee pledges to pursue “dialogue, communication and coexistence” with Pyongyang, some defectors fear that the new administration will push escapees aside in service of its diplomatic goals, expressing hope that the president will retain a firm stance toward the Kim Jong Un regime and safeguard defectors’ rights. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending