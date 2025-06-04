 What North Korean defectors hope to see from new ROK President Lee Jae-myung | NK News
What North Korean defectors hope to see from new ROK President Lee Jae-myung

Some fear an engagement push could sideline escapees, advocating a firm stance on Kim regime and defector rights
Jooheon Kim June 4, 2025
Images: NK News and screenshot from KNN News YouTube channel

Lee Jae-myung’s victory in the snap election to replace impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol has ushered in a new era in South Korean politics, potentially setting up major changes in Seoul’s policy toward North Korea.

But as Lee pledges to pursue “dialogue, communication and coexistence” with Pyongyang, some defectors fear that the new administration will push escapees aside in service of its diplomatic goals, expressing hope that the president will retain a firm stance toward the Kim Jong Un regime and safeguard defectors’ rights.

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

