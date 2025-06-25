US reaffirms commitment to North Korea’s denuclearization after Iran strikes | NK News

News US reaffirms commitment to North Korea’s denuclearization after Iran strikes But State Department declines to comment on what US will do if it can’t resolve DPRK nuclear issue through diplomacy SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT The U.S. reaffirmed its commitment to North Korea’s complete denuclearization on Tuesday in the aftermath of its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, while declining to comment on what it will do if diplomacy on eliminating the DPRK’s weapons of mass destruction fails. Asked at a press briefing whether the coordinated U.S. bomb strike on Iran had any lessons for Pyongyang, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said she wouldn’t speculate on what other countries think or should do. The U.S. reaffirmed its commitment to North Korea’s complete denuclearization on Tuesday in the aftermath of its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, while declining to comment on what it will do if diplomacy on eliminating the DPRK’s weapons of mass destruction fails. Asked at a press briefing whether the coordinated U.S. bomb strike on Iran had any lessons for Pyongyang, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said she wouldn’t speculate on what other countries think or should do. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

