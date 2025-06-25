 US reaffirms commitment to North Korea’s denuclearization after Iran strikes | NK News
US reaffirms commitment to North Korea’s denuclearization after Iran strikes

But State Department declines to comment on what US will do if it can’t resolve DPRK nuclear issue through diplomacy
Jooheon Kim June 25, 2025
North Korea's nuclear-capable Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile | Image: KCNA (Nov. 19, 2022)

The U.S. reaffirmed its commitment to North Korea’s complete denuclearization on Tuesday in the aftermath of its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, while declining to comment on what it will do if diplomacy on eliminating the DPRK’s weapons of mass destruction fails.

Asked at a press briefing whether the coordinated U.S. bomb strike on Iran had any lessons for Pyongyang, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said she wouldn’t speculate on what other countries think or should do.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
