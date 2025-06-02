 Ukraine’s daring drone strikes should have Kim Jong Un looking over his shoulder | NK News
NK News Logo
June 02, 2025Jun 02, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
Analysis

Ukraine’s daring drone strikes should have Kim Jong Un looking over his shoulder

‘Spider’s Web’ attack on Russian air bases far from front lines reveals North Korea’s exposure as it backs Kremlin’s war
Chad O'Carroll June 2, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Ukraine’s daring drone strikes should have Kim Jong Un looking over his shoulder
Kim Jong Un and a Ukrainian soldier operating a drone | Images: Kremlin (April 25, 2019) and Security Service of Ukraine (May 31, 2025), edited by NK News

Ukraine's stunning June 1 drone strikes deep inside Russia should serve as a stark wake-up call for Kim Jong Un, demonstrating that not even distance guarantees protection in an era of advanced drone warfare.

Operation "Spider's Web" saw Ukrainian intelligence services destroy dozens of strategic bombers at airfields up to 4,300 kilometers (2,700 miles) from the front lines, using drones smuggled into Russia and launched from wooden sheds mounted on trucks.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korea appears to jam GPS signals near sea border ahead of ROK election
North Korea appears to jam GPS signals near sea border ahead of ROK election
Russia looks to speed up construction of new car bridge to North Korea
Russia looks to speed up construction of new car bridge to North Korea
Hegseth calls North Korea 'formidable threat' as USFK role set to broaden
Hegseth calls North Korea 'formidable threat' as USFK role set to broaden

About the Author

Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll is the founder of NK News/NK Pro and related holding company Korea Risk Group. In addition to being the group's CEO, O'Carroll is a frequent writer and commentator about the Koreas, having written about the two nations since 2010. He has visited the DPRK multiple times, worked and lived in Washington, D.C. with a focus on peninsula issues, and lived in the ROK since 2016.

View more articles by Chad O'CarrollEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved