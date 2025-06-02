Ukraine’s daring drone strikes should have Kim Jong Un looking over his shoulder | NK News

Ukraine's stunning June 1 drone strikes deep inside Russia should serve as a stark wake-up call for Kim Jong Un, demonstrating that not even distance guarantees protection in an era of advanced drone warfare.

Operation "Spider's Web" saw Ukrainian intelligence services destroy dozens of strategic bombers at airfields up to 4,300 kilometers (2,700 miles) from the front lines, using drones smuggled into Russia and launched from wooden sheds mounted on trucks.