Trump’s Iran airstrikes test Kim Jong Un’s nerves — and his appetite for talks | NK News

The U.S. airstrikes that crippled Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend are likely reshaping the strategic calculus in Pyongyang. However, analysts are divided over whether Kim Jong Un will interpret Washington’s show of force as a warning that pushes him back to the negotiating table — or as evidence that North Korea must accelerate its nuclear programs to deter a similar attack.
The dramatic U.S. airstrikes on Iran's underground nuclear sites at Fordow and Natanz have injected fresh uncertainty into an already frozen diplomatic relationship, coming as North Korean diplomats in New York have repeatedly rebuffed Trump's written overtures to Kim, according to an informed source who recently spoke to NK News.
The U.S. airstrikes that crippled Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend are likely reshaping the strategic calculus in Pyongyang. However, analysts are divided over whether Kim Jong Un will interpret Washington’s show of force as a warning that pushes him back to the negotiating table — or as evidence that North Korea must accelerate its nuclear programs to deter a similar attack.
The dramatic U.S. airstrikes on Iran's underground nuclear sites at Fordow and Natanz have injected fresh uncertainty into an already frozen diplomatic relationship, coming as North Korean diplomats in New York have repeatedly rebuffed Trump's written overtures to Kim, according to an informed source who recently spoke to NK News.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.