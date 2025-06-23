 Trump’s Iran airstrikes test Kim Jong Un’s nerves — and his appetite for talks | NK News
NK News Logo
June 24, 2025Jun 24, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
Analysis

Trump’s Iran airstrikes test Kim Jong Un’s nerves — and his appetite for talks

Experts tell NK News Kim Jong Un must now weigh fear of a first strike against confidence in nuclear deterrence
Chad O'Carroll June 23, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Trump’s Iran airstrikes test Kim Jong Un’s nerves — and his appetite for talks
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and fires rage after an Israeli strike on Tehran on June 15, 2025 | Image: KCTV (Jan. 1, 2023), Avash Media via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0), edited by NK News

The U.S. airstrikes that crippled Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend are likely reshaping the strategic calculus in Pyongyang. However, analysts are divided over whether Kim Jong Un will interpret Washington’s show of force as a warning that pushes him back to the negotiating table — or as evidence that North Korea must accelerate its nuclear programs to deter a similar attack.

The dramatic U.S. airstrikes on Iran's underground nuclear sites at Fordow and Natanz have injected fresh uncertainty into an already frozen diplomatic relationship, coming as North Korean diplomats in New York have repeatedly rebuffed Trump's written overtures to Kim, according to an informed source who recently spoke to NK News.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Lee Jae-myung taps familiar faces to lead fresh push for North Korea diplomacy
Lee Jae-myung taps familiar faces to lead fresh push for North Korea diplomacy
DPRK denounces US strike on Iran, calls strike ‘grave breach’ of UN Charter
DPRK denounces US strike on Iran, calls strike ‘grave breach’ of UN Charter
Moscow eyes Pyongyang as location for next ‘Russian House’ culture center
Moscow eyes Pyongyang as location for next ‘Russian House’ culture center

About the Author

Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll is the founder of NK News/NK Pro and related holding company Korea Risk Group. In addition to being the group's CEO, O'Carroll is a frequent writer and commentator about the Koreas, having written about the two nations since 2010. He has visited the DPRK multiple times, worked and lived in Washington, D.C. with a focus on peninsula issues, and lived in the ROK since 2016.

View more articles by Chad O'CarrollEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved