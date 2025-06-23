Seoul’s new vice unification minister vows gradual revival of North Korea ties | NK News

South Korea’s newly appointed vice unification minister, Kim Nam-jung, vowed Monday to restore inter-Korean communication lines and rebuild trust with Pyongyang gradually, even as North Korea openly rejects reunification — a sign of Seoul’s renewed bid to thaw frozen ties.
In his inauguration speech, Kim called for small but concrete actions to ease tensions and reaffirmed the Lee Jae-myung administration’s commitment to dialogue over confrontation, signaling a course correction after years of strained cross-border ties and policy controversies.
