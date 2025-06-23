 Seoul’s new vice unification minister vows gradual revival of North Korea ties | NK News
June 23, 2025
Seoul’s new vice unification minister vows gradual revival of North Korea ties

In his inauguration speech, Kim Nam-jung outlined step-by-step approach to easing tensions with Pyongyang
Jeongmin Kim June 23, 2025
Kim Nam-jung (circled) at the June 1, 2018 inter-Korean high-level meeting with Ri Son Kwon and other DPRK officials | Image: Ministry of Unification

South Korea’s newly appointed vice unification minister, Kim Nam-jung, vowed Monday to restore inter-Korean communication lines and rebuild trust with Pyongyang gradually, even as North Korea openly rejects reunification — a sign of Seoul’s renewed bid to thaw frozen ties. 

In his inauguration speech, Kim called for small but concrete actions to ease tensions and reaffirmed the Lee Jae-myung administration’s commitment to dialogue over confrontation, signaling a course correction after years of strained cross-border ties and policy controversies.

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is Executive Director at Korea Risk Group, based in Seoul. She covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

