Seoul warns thousands of North Koreans to arrive in Russia as early as July | NK News

Seoul warns thousands of North Koreans to arrive in Russia as early as July
Deployment may coincide with Russian summer offensive, lawmakers say, with dispatch linked to Shoigu-Kim meeting
North Korea will dispatch military engineers and construction workers to Russia around July or August, Seoul’s spy agency assessed, just as Moscow may be eyeing a new offensive against Kyiv.
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) made the assessment based on previous DPRK visits by Russia’s former defense minister Sergei Shoigu, with deployments taking place a month after each trip, ROK lawmakers Park Sun-won and Lee Sung-kwon said at a televised press briefing on Thursday.
