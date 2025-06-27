 Seoul warns thousands of North Koreans to arrive in Russia as early as July | NK News
June 27, 2025Jun 27, 2025
Seoul warns thousands of North Koreans to arrive in Russia as early as July

Deployment may coincide with Russian summer offensive, lawmakers say, with dispatch linked to Shoigu-Kim meeting
Anton Sokolin June 27, 2025
North Korean construction workers | Image: KCTV (Feb. 17, 2025)

North Korea will dispatch military engineers and construction workers to Russia around July or August, Seoul’s spy agency assessed, just as Moscow may be eyeing a new offensive against Kyiv.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) made the assessment based on previous DPRK visits by Russia’s former defense minister Sergei Shoigu, with deployments taking place a month after each trip, ROK lawmakers Park Sun-won and Lee Sung-kwon said at a televised press briefing on Thursday.

