Seoul says it halted loudspeaker broadcasts into North Korea to ‘restore trust’ | NK News

South Korea has halted propaganda broadcasts into North Korea from border loudspeakers, Seoul’s defense ministry announced Wednesday, ending a yearlong campaign that the previous administration launched amid heightened inter-Korean tensions last year.
The suspension comes just a week after the election and inauguration of new President Lee Jae-myung, who sharply criticized impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol for aggravating inter-Korean tensions by restarting the broadcasts.
