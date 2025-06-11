 Seoul says it halted loudspeaker broadcasts into North Korea to ‘restore trust’ | NK News
June 12, 2025Jun 12, 2025
Seoul says it halted loudspeaker broadcasts into North Korea to ‘restore trust’

Suspension comes a week after election of Lee Jae-myung, who has blamed border loudspeakers for aggravating tensions
Jeongmin Kim June 11, 2025
Seoul says it halted loudspeaker broadcasts into North Korea to ‘restore trust’
The ROK’s mobile propaganda loudspeakers near the inter-Korean border | Image: ROK JCS (June 10, 2024)

South Korea has halted propaganda broadcasts into North Korea from border loudspeakers, Seoul’s defense ministry announced Wednesday, ending a yearlong campaign that the previous administration launched amid heightened inter-Korean tensions last year.

The suspension comes just a week after the election and inauguration of new President Lee Jae-myung, who sharply criticized impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol for aggravating inter-Korean tensions by restarting the broadcasts.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

About the Author

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is Executive Director at Korea Risk Group, based in Seoul. She covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

View more articles by Jeongmin Kim
