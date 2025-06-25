 Seoul resumes processing NGO requests to contact North Korean partners | NK News
NK News Logo
June 25, 2025Jun 25, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Seoul resumes processing NGO requests to contact North Korean partners

Six groups have reported plans to reach out for civilian exchange and aid projects, ending freeze under Yoon government
Jeongmin Kim June 25, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Seoul resumes processing NGO requests to contact North Korean partners
North Koreans wave North Korean and Korean reunification flags on Sept. 18, 2018. | Image: Joint Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps

South Korea’s new administration has processed six reports from civilian organizations about plans to contact North Korea since taking power early this month, ending a prolonged freeze under the previous government that effectively blocked inter-Korean exchanges.

The Yoon Suk-yeol administration stopped processing such proposals to contact the DPRK in 2023. While it made a brief exception following devastating floods in North Korea in summer 2024, the unification ministry later started rejecting contact requests again, citing Pyongyang’s lack of response.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korean defectors testify about executions, ongoing abuses at Seoul event
North Korean defectors testify about executions, ongoing abuses at Seoul event
Why Seoul is betting on a civilian defense chief in face of North Korean threats
Why Seoul is betting on a civilian defense chief in face of North Korean threats
Lee Jae-myung vows to prevent war on 75th anniversary of North Korea’s invasion
Lee Jae-myung vows to prevent war on 75th anniversary of North Korea’s invasion

About the Author

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is Executive Director at Korea Risk Group, based in Seoul. She covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

View more articles by Jeongmin KimEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved