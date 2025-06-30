Sanctioned North Korean art studio to exhibit work in Moscow under new deal | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
News
Sanctioned North Korean art studio to exhibit work in Moscow under new deal
Russian culture minister meets Kim Jong Un and signs agreement on boosting cultural ties under ‘strategic partnership’
North Korea’s Mansudae Art Studio is set to exhibit its work at a Moscow museum this summer under a new cultural exchange deal, despite U.N. sanctions on the studio, Russia’s culture minister announced on Monday following a meeting with Kim Jong Un.
Olga Lyubimova wrote in a Telegram post on Monday that she signed a 2025-2027 cooperation deal with her DPRK counterpart Sung Jong Gyu.
