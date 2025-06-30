 Sanctioned North Korean art studio to exhibit work in Moscow under new deal | NK News
June 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025
Sanctioned North Korean art studio to exhibit work in Moscow under new deal

Russian culture minister meets Kim Jong Un and signs agreement on boosting cultural ties under ‘strategic partnership’
Anton Sokolin June 30, 2025
DPRK leader Kim Jong Un greeting Russian culture minister Olga Lyubimova in Pyongyang on June 29, 2025 | Image: Rodong Sinmun (June 30, 2025)

North Korea’s Mansudae Art Studio is set to exhibit its work at a Moscow museum this summer under a new cultural exchange deal, despite U.N. sanctions on the studio, Russia’s culture minister announced on Monday following a meeting with Kim Jong Un.

Olga Lyubimova wrote in a Telegram post on Monday that she signed a 2025-2027 cooperation deal with her DPRK counterpart Sung Jong Gyu. 

