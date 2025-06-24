Russian Far East entrepreneurs visit North Korea to discuss joint ventures | NK News

News Russian Far East entrepreneurs visit North Korea to discuss joint ventures Delegation from Khabarovsk reaches deals on construction, oil, food and more despite UN sanctions on the DPRK SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korea welcomed a business delegation from the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk for the first time this month, discussing plans to establish joint ventures and production facilities in the region in defiance of international sanctions. The business mission from June 16-20 saw Khabarovsk entrepreneurs hold 30 meetings with DPRK counterparts in Pyongyang on working on joint projects with North Korean companies, including in construction, oil supplies, foodstuffs, transportation and tourism, according to the Khabarovsk Chamber of Commerce (KCC). Nearly all these areas fall under U.N. sanctions on the DPRK. North Korea welcomed a business delegation from the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk for the first time this month, discussing plans to establish joint ventures and production facilities in the region in defiance of international sanctions. The business mission from June 16-20 saw Khabarovsk entrepreneurs hold 30 meetings with DPRK counterparts in Pyongyang on working on joint projects with North Korean companies, including in construction, oil supplies, foodstuffs, transportation and tourism, according to the Khabarovsk Chamber of Commerce (KCC). Nearly all these areas fall under U.N. sanctions on the DPRK. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending