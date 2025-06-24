 Russian Far East entrepreneurs visit North Korea to discuss joint ventures | NK News
June 24, 2025
Russian Far East entrepreneurs visit North Korea to discuss joint ventures

Delegation from Khabarovsk reaches deals on construction, oil, food and more despite UN sanctions on the DPRK
Anton Sokolin June 24, 2025
Representatives of the Khabarovsk Chamber of Commerce with Russian Ambassador to the DPRK Alexander Matsegora in Pyongyang in June 2025 | Image: Khabarovsk Chamber of Commerce

North Korea welcomed a business delegation from the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk for the first time this month, discussing plans to establish joint ventures and production facilities in the region in defiance of international sanctions.

The business mission from June 16-20 saw Khabarovsk entrepreneurs hold 30 meetings with DPRK counterparts in Pyongyang on working on joint projects with North Korean companies, including in construction, oil supplies, foodstuffs, transportation and tourism, according to the Khabarovsk Chamber of Commerce (KCC). Nearly all these areas fall under U.N. sanctions on the DPRK.

