Putin has no plans to visit North Korea in near future, Kremlin says | NK News

Putin has no plans to visit North Korea in near future, Kremlin says

Kim Jong Un also unlikely to visit Russia soon despite previous prep, as allies mark one year since Pyongyang summit
Anton Sokolin June 20, 2025
Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin at Pyongyang's airport on June 19, 2024 | Image: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not visit North Korea in the near future, the Kremlin announced on Friday, as the two countries mark one year since Putin and Kim Jong Un signed a mutual defense pact during their summit in Pyongyang.

Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the state-run RIA news agency that Putin has no plans for another trip to the DPRK at this time. He gave a similar negative answer about the North Korean leader potentially visiting Russia in the near future, including for the East Economic Forum slated to take place in Vladivostok in early September.

