 North Korea’s latest deployment may be a trial for mass labor exports to Russia | NK News
NK News Logo
June 20, 2025Jun 20, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
Columns

North Korea’s latest deployment may be a trial for mass labor exports to Russia

6K military workers won’t serve on Ukraine front lines, but the allies are using dispatch to show off strengthened ties
Andrei Lankov June 20, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korea’s latest deployment may be a trial for mass labor exports to Russia
North Korean soldiers in hard hats and Sergei Shoigu and Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on June 4, 2025 | Image: KCTV (Feb. 17, 2025), Rodong Sinmun (June 5, 2025), edited by NK News

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu made yet another visit to Pyongyang this week, his second trip to the North Korean capital in just a month, and while there, he dropped major news about the allies’ evolving military cooperation over the Ukraine war.

Following a meeting with Kim Jong Un, he announced that the North Korean leader has agreed to send 1,000 combat engineers to help clear landmines in Russia’s Kursk region, along with 5,000 military construction personnel to assist in infrastructure reconstruction efforts. In his remarks, Shoigu specifically emphasized that these North Korean soldier-builders would be deployed to Kursk Oblast.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Seoul pushes back on US call for allies to boost defense spending to 5% of GDP
Seoul pushes back on US call for allies to boost defense spending to 5% of GDP
Battle of Yeonpyeong commander warns North Korea still exploiting border tension
Battle of Yeonpyeong commander warns North Korea still exploiting border tension
Germany turned down North Korean offer to reopen embassy in Pyongyang: Sources
Germany turned down North Korean offer to reopen embassy in Pyongyang: Sources

About the Author

Andrei Lankov

Andrei Lankov

Andrei Lankov is a Director at NK News and writes exclusively for the site as one of the world's leading authorities on North Korea. A graduate of Leningrad State University, he attended Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung University from 1984-5 - an experience you can read about here. In addition to his writing, he is also a Professor at Kookmin University.

View more articles by Andrei LankovEMAILGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved