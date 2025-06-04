North Korean media informs public of newly elected South Korean president | NK News

|
News
North Korean media informs public of newly elected South Korean president
Top DPRK newspaper publishes short report on Lee Jae-myung’s victory; Kim Jong Un yet to reveal any ROK policy change
North Korean state media informed the domestic population about this week's South Korean presidential election for the first time Thursday, saying Lee Jae-myung won the vote on June 3.
The Rodong Sinmun carried the two-sentence report on the election in small font on the last page of Thursday's edition. It said the ROK election took place "just two months after the president was impeached due to the '12.3 Emergency Martial Law Situation' last year."
