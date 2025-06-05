North Korea will move damaged warship to other shipyard for repairs: State media | NK News

North Korea will move damaged warship to other shipyard for repairs: State media
New satellite imagery confirms destroyer relaunched Thursday after capsizing at ceremony in May
North Korea's second Choe Hyon-class destroyer appeared to be finally launched into the water on June 5 after it appeared half submerged underwater on its side between May 21 and June 2 | Image: Planet Labs (June 5, 2025)
North Korea will move its damaged warship to a different shipyard on the east coast for repairs, state media reported Friday, after lifting it out of the water this week and successfully relaunching it on Thursday.
