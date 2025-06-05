North Korea will move damaged warship to other shipyard for repairs: State media | NK News

News North Korea will move damaged warship to other shipyard for repairs: State media New satellite imagery confirms destroyer relaunched Thursday after capsizing at ceremony in May SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korea will move its damaged warship to a different shipyard on the east coast for repairs, state media reported Friday, after lifting it out of the water this week and successfully relaunching it on Thursday. North Korea will move its damaged warship to a different shipyard on the east coast for repairs, state media reported Friday, after lifting it out of the water this week and successfully relaunching it on Thursday. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.