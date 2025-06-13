North Korea scrubs navy commander from photos in sign of widening warship purge | NK News

|
News
North Korea scrubs navy commander from photos in sign of widening warship purge
Deletion of commander and shipyard manager from state media appears linked to failed destroyer launch last month
North Korea has deleted the country’s top navy commander and the manager of the shipyard where a warship launch disaster occurred from images in state media, according to NK News analysis, suggesting purges related to the failed launch have been wider than previously reported.
During coverage Friday afternoon of the destroyer’s relaunch ceremony, Korean Central Television (KCTV) showed still images of leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the warship under construction, but with two key figures deleted.
North Korea has deleted the country’s top navy commander and the manager of the shipyard where a warship launch disaster occurred from images in state media, according to NK News analysis, suggesting purges related to the failed launch have been wider than previously reported.
During coverage Friday afternoon of the destroyer’s relaunch ceremony, Korean Central Television (KCTV) showed still images of leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the warship under construction, but with two key figures deleted.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with