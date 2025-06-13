 North Korea scrubs navy commander from photos in sign of widening warship purge | NK News
June 13, 2025Jun 13, 2025
North Korea scrubs navy commander from photos in sign of widening warship purge

Deletion of commander and shipyard manager from state media appears linked to failed destroyer launch last month
Colin Zwirko June 13, 2025
State media showed photos again Friday that were previously published in March, this time deleting two key figures in a sign of their removal from leadership positions | Images: KCTV (March 8 (left) and June 13 (right), 2025), edited by NK News

North Korea has deleted the country’s top navy commander and the manager of the shipyard where a warship launch disaster occurred from images in state media, according to NK News analysis, suggesting purges related to the failed launch have been wider than previously reported.

During coverage Friday afternoon of the destroyer’s relaunch ceremony, Korean Central Television (KCTV) showed still images of leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the warship under construction, but with two key figures deleted.

