North Korea reports on LA protests against ‘unjust’ Trump immigration policies | NK News

About the Author
Seung-Yeon Chung
Seung-Yeon Chung is a state media specialist at NK News. She previously worked in the Department of Unification and Foreign Ministry at Korean Broadcast System (KBS).
Get behind the headlines
|
News
North Korea reports on LA protests against ‘unjust’ Trump immigration policies
State media coverage aims to portray US as imperialist country with major internal problems but largely sticks to facts
North Korean state media reported on the Trump administration’s mobilization of the National Guard in response to ongoing protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles on Wednesday, using the coverage to portray the U.S. as an imperialist country in social chaos and internal conflict.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published a four-sentence article stating that “protesters opposing the authorities' unjust immigration policies have recently intensified their protest actions.”
North Korean state media reported on the Trump administration’s mobilization of the National Guard in response to ongoing protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles on Wednesday, using the coverage to portray the U.S. as an imperialist country in social chaos and internal conflict.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published a four-sentence article stating that “protesters opposing the authorities' unjust immigration policies have recently intensified their protest actions.”
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with