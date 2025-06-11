 North Korea reports on LA protests against ‘unjust’ Trump immigration policies | NK News
North Korea reports on LA protests against ‘unjust’ Trump immigration policies

State media coverage aims to portray US as imperialist country with major internal problems but largely sticks to facts
Seung-Yeon Chung June 11, 2025
North Korea reports on LA protests against ‘unjust’ Trump immigration policies
National Guard soldiers and protesters during demonstrations in Los Angeles | Image: U.S. Northern Command via X (June 10, 2025)

North Korean state media reported on the Trump administration’s mobilization of the National Guard in response to ongoing protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles on Wednesday, using the coverage to portray the U.S. as an imperialist country in social chaos and internal conflict. 

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published a four-sentence article stating that “protesters opposing the authorities' unjust immigration policies have recently intensified their protest actions.”

