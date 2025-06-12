 North Korea launches ‘restored’ warship at ceremony, weeks after it capsized | NK News
June 13, 2025Jun 13, 2025
North Korea launches ‘restored’ warship at ceremony, weeks after it capsized

Kim Jong Un threatens to sail new destroyers near ‘major ports’ of ‘enemy nations’ once deployed next year
Colin Zwirko June 13, 2025
Kim Jong Un pictured with his daughter at the launch ceremony at the Rajin Shipyard on June 12 | Image: KCNA (June 13, 2025)

North Korea has officially launched its second new naval destroyer this year at a major ceremony on the east coast, according to state media on Friday, saying the ship has been “fully restored” less than a month after it capsized during the first launch attempt.

The ceremony took place inside the dry dock of the Rajin Shipyard in Rason, where it arrived around four days earlier for repairs, raising questions over how complete the repairs were.

About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

View more articles by Colin ZwirkoEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
