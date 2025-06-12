North Korea launches ‘restored’ warship at ceremony, weeks after it capsized | NK News

News North Korea launches ‘restored’ warship at ceremony, weeks after it capsized Kim Jong Un threatens to sail new destroyers near ‘major ports’ of ‘enemy nations’ once deployed next year SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korea has officially launched its second new naval destroyer this year at a major ceremony on the east coast, according to state media on Friday, saying the ship has been “fully restored” less than a month after it capsized during the first launch attempt. The ceremony took place inside the dry dock of the Rajin Shipyard in Rason, where it arrived around four days earlier for repairs, raising questions over how complete the repairs were. North Korea has officially launched its second new naval destroyer this year at a major ceremony on the east coast, according to state media on Friday, saying the ship has been “fully restored” less than a month after it capsized during the first launch attempt. The ceremony took place inside the dry dock of the Rajin Shipyard in Rason, where it arrived around four days earlier for repairs, raising questions over how complete the repairs were. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

