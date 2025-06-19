North Korea fires 10 rounds of artillery rockets from near Pyongyang | NK News

News North Korea fires 10 rounds of artillery rockets from near Pyongyang Seoul says it detected projectile launch toward northwest a day after ROK military joined trilateral air exercise SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korea launched approximately 10 rounds of artillery rockets from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Thursday morning, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed to NK News. South Korea’s military detected a series of projectiles fired in a northwesterly direction from the Sunan area in South Phyongan Province, near Pyongyang, starting at around 10 a.m., JCS said in a statement, adding that it is analyzing the details with U.S. intelligence authorities. North Korea launched approximately 10 rounds of artillery rockets from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Thursday morning, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed to NK News. South Korea’s military detected a series of projectiles fired in a northwesterly direction from the Sunan area in South Phyongan Province, near Pyongyang, starting at around 10 a.m., JCS said in a statement, adding that it is analyzing the details with U.S. intelligence authorities. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

