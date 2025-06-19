North Korea fires 10 rounds of artillery rockets from near Pyongyang | NK News

North Korea launched approximately 10 rounds of artillery rockets from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Thursday morning, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed to NK News.
South Korea’s military detected a series of projectiles fired in a northwesterly direction from the Sunan area in South Phyongan Province, near Pyongyang, starting at around 10 a.m., JCS said in a statement, adding that it is analyzing the details with U.S. intelligence authorities.
North Korea launched approximately 10 rounds of artillery rockets from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Thursday morning, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed to NK News.
South Korea’s military detected a series of projectiles fired in a northwesterly direction from the Sunan area in South Phyongan Province, near Pyongyang, starting at around 10 a.m., JCS said in a statement, adding that it is analyzing the details with U.S. intelligence authorities.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.