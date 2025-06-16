North Korea could reopen Rason to foreign tours in ‘near future’: Travel agency | NK News

About the Author
Dave Yin
Dave Yin is the China Correspondent at NK News in Seoul. Previously, he reported from Beijing in multiple formats for nearly a decade for outlets including The Times, ARD Television, and Nikkei Asia.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
North Korea could reopen Rason to foreign tours in ‘near future’: Travel agency
Policy reversal reportedly comes after Chinese groups visited and could include new rules barring content creators
North Korea could soon reopen the northeastern border city of Rason to foreign tourists after recently permitting visits by Chinese nationals, according to a company specializing in DPRK tours, in what appears to be authorities’ latest, abrupt policy reversal.
But the country is reportedly considering whether to bar content creators after activity by social media influencers who visited the country earlier this year appeared to raise security concerns.
North Korea could soon reopen the northeastern border city of Rason to foreign tourists after recently permitting visits by Chinese nationals, according to a company specializing in DPRK tours, in what appears to be authorities’ latest, abrupt policy reversal.
But the country is reportedly considering whether to bar content creators after activity by social media influencers who visited the country earlier this year appeared to raise security concerns.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with