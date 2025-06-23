Moscow eyes Pyongyang as location for next ‘Russian House’ culture center | NK News

Moscow is considering opening a “Russian House” — a culture center with intelligence ties — in North Korea, according to a high-level official, in a bid to expand its soft power reach.

Yevgeny Primakov, the head of the federal agency in charge of promoting Russian culture overseas (Rossotrudnichestvo), said the move to establish his organization’s foothold in North Korea would be “logical” considering the current level of relations between Moscow and Pyongyang.