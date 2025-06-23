 Moscow eyes Pyongyang as location for next ‘Russian House’ culture center | NK News
NK News Logo
June 23, 2025Jun 23, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Moscow eyes Pyongyang as location for next ‘Russian House’ culture center

Russia’s soft power agency, accused of spying and propaganda, to boost student exchanges and cultural outreach in DPRK
Anton Sokolin June 23, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Moscow eyes Pyongyang as location for next ‘Russian House’ culture center
North Korean children being greeted with bread and salt at a camp near Vladivostok | Image: Russian Ministry of Enlightenment

Moscow is considering opening a “Russian House” — a culture center with intelligence ties — in North Korea, according to a high-level official, in a bid to expand its soft power reach.

Yevgeny Primakov, the head of the federal agency in charge of promoting Russian culture overseas (Rossotrudnichestvo), said the move to establish his organization’s foothold in North Korea would be “logical” considering the current level of relations between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved