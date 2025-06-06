 Major DPRK conglomerate targets Russian market with wide-ranging trademark bid | NK News
NK News Logo
June 10, 2025Jun 10, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Major DPRK conglomerate targets Russian market with wide-ranging trademark bid

Ragwon Trading Corp. eyes export of growth enhancers, beverages and hygiene products, after years operating in Far East
Anton Sokolin June 6, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Major DPRK conglomerate targets Russian market with wide-ranging trademark bid
A North Korean worker at a Hungnam-based nitrogen fertilizer plant in Sept. 2012 | Image: Eric Lafforgue

A major North Korean conglomerate is looking to secure brand protection in Russia, NK News analysis of official records shows, as it eyes exports of “biostimulants for plants,” beverages and hygiene products.

Ragwon Trading Corporation filed a trademark application with Russian authorities in late April, according to documents from the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent), years after the company first established a foothold in Russia’s Far East.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved