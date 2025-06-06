Major DPRK conglomerate targets Russian market with wide-ranging trademark bid | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Get behind the headlines
|
News
Major DPRK conglomerate targets Russian market with wide-ranging trademark bid
Ragwon Trading Corp. eyes export of growth enhancers, beverages and hygiene products, after years operating in Far East
A major North Korean conglomerate is looking to secure brand protection in Russia, NK News analysis of official records shows, as it eyes exports of “biostimulants for plants,” beverages and hygiene products.
Ragwon Trading Corporation filed a trademark application with Russian authorities in late April, according to documents from the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent), years after the company first established a foothold in Russia’s Far East.
A major North Korean conglomerate is looking to secure brand protection in Russia, NK News analysis of official records shows, as it eyes exports of “biostimulants for plants,” beverages and hygiene products.
Ragwon Trading Corporation filed a trademark application with Russian authorities in late April, according to documents from the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent), years after the company first established a foothold in Russia’s Far East.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with