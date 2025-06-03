 Lee Jae-myung wins South Korean presidency, pledging to pursue peace with North | NK News
NK News Logo
June 04, 2025Jun 04, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Lee Jae-myung wins South Korean presidency, pledging to pursue peace with North

Landslide victory ends leadership vacuum since Yoon’s impeachment that has stymied Seoul’s response to DPRK and Trump
Jeongmin Kim | Joon Ha Park June 3, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Lee Jae-myung wins South Korean presidency, pledging to pursue peace with North
Lee Jae-myung at a rally in Yeouido on June 2, 2025 | Image: Democratic Party

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates. (Last updated at 1:49 a.m. KST on June 4 with Lee's victory speech)

Opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung cruised to what looked to be a landslide victory in South Korea’s snap presidential election on Tuesday, ending an extended leadership vacuum that has stymied Seoul’s response to evolving North Korean military threats and the disruptive return of alliance-skeptic Donald Trump.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

UK labels North Korea a ‘regional disruptor,’ warns of nuclear modernization
UK labels North Korea a ‘regional disruptor,’ warns of nuclear modernization
North Korea’s warship troubles, Shangri-La and Lee Jae-myung on cusp of victory
North Korea’s warship troubles, Shangri-La and Lee Jae-myung on cusp of victory
Kim Jong Un vets 10-year plan to build more hospitals in visit to pilot project
Kim Jong Un vets 10-year plan to build more hospitals in visit to pilot project

About the Authors

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim

Jeongmin Kim is Executive Director at Korea Risk Group, based in Seoul. She covers inter-Korean relations and North and South Korean foreign and military affairs. Kim has covered the 2022 ROK presidential election on the ground, and prior to joining NK News, she worked for the CSIS Korea Chair in Washington D.C. and Reuters news agency’s Seoul bureau.

View more articles by Jeongmin KimEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

View more articles by Joon Ha ParkEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved