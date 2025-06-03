Kim Jong Un vets 10-year plan to build more hospitals in visit to pilot project | NK News

News Kim Jong Un vets 10-year plan to build more hospitals in visit to pilot project North Korean leader turns focus from military for first time in weeks after managing warship fiasco and Russia ties SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korean leader Kim Jong Un turned his public focus from military to civilian matters for the first time in over six weeks with a visit to a new hospital project, according to state media on Tuesday, though the site is located in a military town known for hosting major live-fire drills. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim visited construction sites for hospital and “leisure complex” pilot projects in Kangdong County near Pyongyang on Monday. He last visited the sites to kick off construction in early February. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un turned his public focus from military to civilian matters for the first time in over six weeks with a visit to a new hospital project, according to state media on Tuesday, though the site is located in a military town known for hosting major live-fire drills. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim visited construction sites for hospital and “leisure complex” pilot projects in Kangdong County near Pyongyang on Monday. He last visited the sites to kick off construction in early February. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

