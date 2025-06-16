Kim Jong Un promotes rocket production at factory likely making arms for Russia | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toured an artillery shell factory on the east coast for the third time in two years amid mass exports of the weapons to Russia, according to NK News analysis of state media, though the weekend report continued to omit the purpose of the factory’s extensive reconstruction in recent years.

The “major munitions industry enterprise” featured in Saturday’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report is called the Tonghungsan Machine Plant under the Ryongsong Machine Complex, located in northern Hamhung.