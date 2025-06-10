Kim Jong Un blames poor hospital construction on use of unskilled military labor | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a hospital construction site in Kusong on Monday, according to state media, where he criticized the skill level of the military conscripts he frequently mobilizes for major state projects.

The Kusong City Hospital is one of three pilot hospital projects underway this year as part of plans to eventually build medical facilities of varying sizes in 20 towns and cities annually over 10 years under his rural “20x10” policy. It is being built on top of a disused sports stadium in the Kusong city center.