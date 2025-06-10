 Kim Jong Un blames poor hospital construction on use of unskilled military labor | NK News
Kim Jong Un blames poor hospital construction on use of unskilled military labor

North Korean leader schedules major conference next month to address ‘obsolete’ customs holding back state projects
Colin Zwirko June 10, 2025
Kim Jong Un reportedly visited the construction site of the Kusong City Hospital on June 9 | Image: KCNA (June 10, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a hospital construction site in Kusong on Monday, according to state media, where he criticized the skill level of the military conscripts he frequently mobilizes for major state projects.

The Kusong City Hospital is one of three pilot hospital projects underway this year as part of plans to eventually build medical facilities of varying sizes in 20 towns and cities annually over 10 years under his rural “20x10” policy. It is being built on top of a disused sports stadium in the Kusong city center.

About the Author

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko

Colin Zwirko is a Senior Analytic Correspondent for NK News based in Seoul. He joined the company in 2018 after receiving a master's degree in international security and foreign policy from South Korea's Yonsei University. Follow him on Bluesky / Twitter.

View more articles by Colin ZwirkoEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
