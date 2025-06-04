 Israeli official warns North Korea-Syria arms cooperation would cross red line | NK News
June 04, 2025Jun 04, 2025
Israeli official warns North Korea-Syria arms cooperation would cross red line

Senior diplomat says Israel is ready to act if new Syrian government seeks to revive weapons ties with Pyongyang
Chad O'Carroll June 4, 2025
Israeli official warns North Korea-Syria arms cooperation would cross red line
Aviv Ezra, deputy director general for Asia and the Pacific at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue on May 31, 2025 | Image: NK News

Israel will not tolerate the transfer of non-conventional weapons capabilities from North Korea to Syria’s new government, a senior Israeli official told NK News, while noting there is currently no indication such cooperation is underway.

"We will do whatever needs to be done, kinetically and non-kinetically … to make sure that [North Korea] is not continuously playing a role in that," Aviv Ezra, deputy director general for Asia and the Pacific at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in an interview at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit.

