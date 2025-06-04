Israeli official warns North Korea-Syria arms cooperation would cross red line | NK News

Interviews Israeli official warns North Korea-Syria arms cooperation would cross red line Senior diplomat says Israel is ready to act if new Syrian government seeks to revive weapons ties with Pyongyang SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT Israel will not tolerate the transfer of non-conventional weapons capabilities from North Korea to Syria’s new government, a senior Israeli official told NK News, while noting there is currently no indication such cooperation is underway. "We will do whatever needs to be done, kinetically and non-kinetically … to make sure that [North Korea] is not continuously playing a role in that," Aviv Ezra, deputy director general for Asia and the Pacific at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in an interview at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit. Israel will not tolerate the transfer of non-conventional weapons capabilities from North Korea to Syria’s new government, a senior Israeli official told NK News, while noting there is currently no indication such cooperation is underway. "We will do whatever needs to be done, kinetically and non-kinetically … to make sure that [North Korea] is not continuously playing a role in that," Aviv Ezra, deputy director general for Asia and the Pacific at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in an interview at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

