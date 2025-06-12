 How US Forces Korea is changing its tune on mission to counter North Korea | NK News
NK News Logo
June 12, 2025Jun 12, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
Analysis

How US Forces Korea is changing its tune on mission to counter North Korea

USFK commander has touted 28,500-strong force’s proximity to China, amid questions about ROK stance on Taiwan conflict
Chad O'Carroll June 12, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
How US Forces Korea is changing its tune on mission to counter North Korea
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, USFK Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson and North Korean soldiers at a parade | Images: U.S. Department of Defense, Lee Jae-myung via X, Rodong Sinmun (Feb. 9, 2023), edited by NK News

The leadership of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has been increasingly explicit in recent weeks about the possibility of expanding its mission beyond the Korean Peninsula and North Korean threats, highlighting the strategic value of stationing a 28,500-strong military force on China’s doorstep as the Trump administration turns its focus to countering Beijing.

USFK Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson repeatedly emphasized the peninsula’s proximity to China at two recent events, while a USFK spokesperson acknowledged to NK News this week that the military force plays a broader role within Washington’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Balazs Szalontai: North Korea’s calculated diplomacy in the Middle East
Balazs Szalontai: North Korea’s calculated diplomacy in the Middle East
1 million North Koreans for Russia? Kremlin propaganda gets a reality check
1 million North Koreans for Russia? Kremlin propaganda gets a reality check
Seoul says it halted loudspeaker broadcasts into North Korea to ‘restore trust’
Seoul says it halted loudspeaker broadcasts into North Korea to ‘restore trust’

About the Author

Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll

Chad O'Carroll is the founder of NK News/NK Pro and related holding company Korea Risk Group. In addition to being the group's CEO, O'Carroll is a frequent writer and commentator about the Koreas, having written about the two nations since 2010. He has visited the DPRK multiple times, worked and lived in Washington, D.C. with a focus on peninsula issues, and lived in the ROK since 2016.

View more articles by Chad O'CarrollEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved