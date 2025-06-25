 Chinese state media largely silent on anniversary of Korean War outbreak | NK News
June 25, 2025Jun 25, 2025
Chinese state media largely silent on anniversary of Korean War outbreak

Only one English-language article discusses date to criticize US, while making no mention of North Korea’s invasion
Dave Yin June 25, 2025
Chinese state media largely silent on anniversary of Korean War outbreak
Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Wang Yajun speaks at the Changjin Lake Chinese Peoples Volunteer Army Martyrs Cemetery on March 30, 2025. | Image: Chinese Embassy of DPRK

Chinese state media largely abstained from commemorating the 75th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War this week, in line with the Communist Party’s preference to reserve high-profile memorials for the official entry of Chinese soldiers into the conflict in late October.

But at least one English-language article highlighted the date to criticize the U.S. for pursuing “great power rivalry,” while making no mention of North Korea’s invasion of the South.

About the Author

Dave Yin

Dave Yin

Dave Yin is the China Correspondent at NK News in Seoul. Previously, he reported from Beijing in multiple formats for nearly a decade for outlets including The Times, ARD Television, and Nikkei Asia.

