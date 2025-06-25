Chinese state media largely silent on anniversary of Korean War outbreak | NK News

About the Author
Chinese state media largely silent on anniversary of Korean War outbreak
Only one English-language article discusses date to criticize US, while making no mention of North Korea’s invasion
Chinese state media largely abstained from commemorating the 75th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War this week, in line with the Communist Party’s preference to reserve high-profile memorials for the official entry of Chinese soldiers into the conflict in late October.
But at least one English-language article highlighted the date to criticize the U.S. for pursuing “great power rivalry,” while making no mention of North Korea’s invasion of the South.
