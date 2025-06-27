Another North Korean beer moves to tap into Russian market amid burgeoning ties | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Another North Korean beer moves to tap into Russian market amid burgeoning ties
Russian firm files declaration to import Taeha brews, which gained popularity in DPRK for plastic packaging
Another North Korean beer brand may enter Russia in the near future, official import documents showed, following similar bids by the DPRK beers Tumangang and Taedonggang to gain a foothold in the country’s Far East.
The Vladivostok-based company Rostkorsnab filed an import declaration with Russia’s Federal Service for Accreditation (FSA) to procure the North Korean beer Taeha early this month, according to the agency’s documents, a year after the DPRK brewery registered its brand with Russian authorities.
