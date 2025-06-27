 Another North Korean beer moves to tap into Russian market amid burgeoning ties | NK News
NK News Logo
June 27, 2025Jun 27, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Another North Korean beer moves to tap into Russian market amid burgeoning ties

Russian firm files declaration to import Taeha brews, which gained popularity in DPRK for plastic packaging
Anton Sokolin June 27, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Another North Korean beer moves to tap into Russian market amid burgeoning ties
Taeha beer produced by Unha Daesong Trading Company | Image: Foreign Trade of the DPRK

Another North Korean beer brand may enter Russia in the near future, official import documents showed, following similar bids by the DPRK beers Tumangang and Taedonggang to gain a foothold in the country’s Far East.

The Vladivostok-based company Rostkorsnab filed an import declaration with Russia’s Federal Service for Accreditation (FSA) to procure the North Korean beer Taeha early this month, according to the agency’s documents, a year after the DPRK brewery registered its brand with Russian authorities.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korea opens giant Wonsan Kalma beach resort for 20k tourists
North Korea opens giant Wonsan Kalma beach resort for 20k tourists
Russian Far East entrepreneurs visit North Korea to discuss joint ventures
Russian Far East entrepreneurs visit North Korea to discuss joint ventures
North Korea-China trade jumps to $230M in May, bringing yearly total to over $1B
North Korea-China trade jumps to $230M in May, bringing yearly total to over $1B

About the Author

Anton Sokolin

Anton Sokolin

Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).

View more articles by Anton SokolinEMAILGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved