Another North Korean beer moves to tap into Russian market amid burgeoning ties | NK News

Another North Korean beer brand may enter Russia in the near future, official import documents showed, following similar bids by the DPRK beers Tumangang and Taedonggang to gain a foothold in the country’s Far East.

The Vladivostok-based company Rostkorsnab filed an import declaration with Russia’s Federal Service for Accreditation (FSA) to procure the North Korean beer Taeha early this month, according to the agency’s documents, a year after the DPRK brewery registered its brand with Russian authorities.