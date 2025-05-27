Why North Korea’s bold experiment with raising wages is destined to fail | NK News

Why North Korea’s bold experiment with raising wages is destined to fail
Fueled by Russian funds, the reforms substitute ideology for economics and risk inflation, deeper poverty or worse
A North Korean worker at a nitrogen fertilizer plant in Hamhung | Image: Eric Lafforgue (Sept. 2012)
Editor’s note: The following article is an opinion piece by Chan Young Bang, the principle investigator at the DPRK Strategic Research Center. Views expressed in opinion articles are exclusively the author’s own and do not represent those of NK News.
Editor’s note: The following article is an opinion piece by Chan Young Bang, the principle investigator at the DPRK Strategic Research Center. Views expressed in opinion articles are exclusively the author’s own and do not represent those of NK News.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for
commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.