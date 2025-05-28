 Whether ROK needs nukes to deter North Korea dominates last presidential debate | NK News
May 29, 2025May 29, 2025
Whether ROK needs nukes to deter North Korea dominates last presidential debate

Candidates clash on need for WMDs and US alliance in foreign policy discussion weighed down by bickering over scandals
Jeongmin Kim May 28, 2025
Whether ROK needs nukes to deter North Korea dominates last presidential debate
Presidential candidates ahead of the third debate | Image: Democratic Party (May 27, 2025)

The question of whether Seoul should pursue nuclear weapons to achieve “nuclear balance” with North Korea monopolized foreign policy discussion at South Korea’s final presidential debate on Tuesday, where candidates also quarreled over who’s at fault for inter-Korean tensions while appealing to voters ahead of the June 3 election.

The debate hosted by broadcaster MBC was supposed to cover political reform such as constitutional amendments? and foreign policy, although it often devolved into bickering over scandals and controversies related to Democratic Party’s (DP) Lee Jae-myung and ruling People Power Party’s (PPP) Kim Moon-soo.

