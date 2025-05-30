What North Korea sees in the snap ROK election to replace impeached president | NK News

Analysis What North Korea sees in the snap ROK election to replace impeached president Experts say DPRK is closely monitoring race despite silence, but likely perceives little difference between candidates SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT South Korea may be days away from a snap presidential election, with millions already heading to the polls during early voting, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at North Korean state media. DPRK newspapers, television and newswires have been completely silent about the ongoing presidential race since it kicked off in early May, leaving North Koreans in the dark about the June 3 election and the policies of the main candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo. South Korea may be days away from a snap presidential election, with millions already heading to the polls during early voting, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at North Korean state media. DPRK newspapers, television and newswires have been completely silent about the ongoing presidential race since it kicked off in early May, leaving North Koreans in the dark about the June 3 election and the policies of the main candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending