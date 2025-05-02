ROK education chief warns of North Korea threats after taking charge of military | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
News
ROK education chief warns of North Korea threats after taking charge of military
Series of resignations thrusts Lee Ju-ho into role of acting president, despite lack of experience in security affairs
South Korean education minister Lee Ju-ho called for unwavering military readiness to deter North Korean provocations on Friday, chairing his first National Security Council meeting hours after becoming the country’s acting commander in chief.
Lee assumed the role of acting president at midnight following the dual resignations of former Acting President Han Duck-soo and Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok.
